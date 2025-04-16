Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 65.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,735 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Moderna by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 73.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 4.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,359,000 after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 773,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,175,000 after purchasing an additional 298,715 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.47. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.23.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRNA. Barclays lowered shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $111.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on Moderna in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

