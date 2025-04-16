Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Position in Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Free Report) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,290 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Electra Battery Materials were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Electra Battery Materials Trading Up 0.9 %

Electra Battery Materials stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.57. Electra Battery Materials Co. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.73) by $4.29. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electra Battery Materials Co. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 target price on shares of Electra Battery Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain.

