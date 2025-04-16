Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases New Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 690,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 331,224 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 70,780 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at $1,036,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 307.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 64,228 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of ProAssurance to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of ProAssurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ProAssurance in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

ProAssurance Price Performance

NYSE:PRA opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of -0.09. ProAssurance Co. has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.67.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $287.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.56 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About ProAssurance

(Free Report)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.