Promising Blue Chip Stocks Worth Watching – April 13th

Karman, RF Industries, and NetSol Technologies are the three Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares in well-established companies known for their financial stability, strong fundamentals, and consistent performance over time. They are typically leaders in their industries, often pay regular dividends, and are considered safer investments for conservative, long-term investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of Karman stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.00. 929,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,908. Karman has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $38.58.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of RFIL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 23,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,401. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27. RF Industries has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $5.77.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NASDAQ NTWK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.27. 3,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 million, a P/E ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 0.89. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $3.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67.

