Cybersecurity Stocks To Research – April 13th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, and Palo Alto Networks are the three Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of companies that specialize in developing and providing technologies, software, and services to protect digital systems, networks, and data from cyber threats and attacks. These stocks are often influenced by rising digitalization, evolving security regulations, and the increasing complexity of cyber threats, making them a key segment within the broader technology and defense industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.14. 33,590,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,202,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.52 and its 200-day moving average is $176.22. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

CRWD traded up $9.29 on Friday, hitting $377.90. 3,378,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,998,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $455.59. The company has a market cap of $93.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 740.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $380.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.82.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,295,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,903,601. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $135.18 and a twelve month high of $208.39. The company has a market cap of $111.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.79.

