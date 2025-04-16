Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA) Senior Officer Christopher Randall Macintyre Buys 120,000 Shares

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Randall Macintyre purchased 120,000 shares of Lara Exploration stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$180,000.00.

Christopher Randall Macintyre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 8th, Christopher Randall Macintyre acquired 14,800 shares of Lara Exploration stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.37 per share, with a total value of C$20,222.72.

On Friday, April 4th, Christopher Randall Macintyre purchased 15,500 shares of Lara Exploration stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.12 per share, with a total value of C$17,344.50.

On Tuesday, March 25th, Christopher Randall Macintyre purchased 14,300 shares of Lara Exploration stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,522.22.

Lara Exploration Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of Lara Exploration stock opened at C$1.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$95.41 million, a PE ratio of -545.29 and a beta of 0.31. Lara Exploration Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.62 and a 52 week high of C$1.96.

About Lara Exploration

Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

