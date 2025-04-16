Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Major Shareholder Arturo R. Moreno Acquires 112,722 Shares

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Arturo R. Moreno purchased 112,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $113,849.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 59,729,814 shares in the company, valued at $60,327,112.14. This trade represents a 0.19 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CCO opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.72. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diameter Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2,210.5% in the fourth quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 10,104,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,849,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 34,262 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,371,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,099,000 after buying an additional 610,110 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,636,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,721,000 after buying an additional 405,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,205,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 117,516 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

