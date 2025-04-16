Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $272,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,126,915.70. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

On Monday, April 7th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.82, for a total value of $234,948.00.

On Monday, March 31st, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.41, for a total value of $258,174.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.15, for a total transaction of $273,210.00.

On Monday, March 17th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $259,042.00.

On Monday, March 10th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $238,056.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.13, for a total transaction of $284,382.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $285,110.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.42, for a total value of $297,388.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total transaction of $300,552.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $291,788.00.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

NYSE:GWRE opened at $193.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 538.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 70.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWRE. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GWRE

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.