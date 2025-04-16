Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $272,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,126,915.70. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 7th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.82, for a total value of $234,948.00.
- On Monday, March 31st, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.41, for a total value of $258,174.00.
- On Monday, March 24th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.15, for a total transaction of $273,210.00.
- On Monday, March 17th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $259,042.00.
- On Monday, March 10th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $238,056.00.
- On Monday, March 3rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.13, for a total transaction of $284,382.00.
- On Monday, February 24th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $285,110.00.
- On Tuesday, February 18th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.42, for a total value of $297,388.00.
- On Monday, February 10th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total transaction of $300,552.00.
- On Monday, February 3rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $291,788.00.
Guidewire Software Price Performance
NYSE:GWRE opened at $193.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 538.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.19.
Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 70.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on GWRE. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.08.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
