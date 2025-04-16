Piper Sandler Lowers M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $210.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $212.50 to $186.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $208.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on M&T Bank from $269.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.14.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.6 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $159.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $136.18 and a 52-week high of $225.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.54.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.03). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $299,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,827.34. This trade represents a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,110,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,899,000 after buying an additional 1,761,014 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,289,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,522,000 after purchasing an additional 252,583 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,768,000 after purchasing an additional 40,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $317,690,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,683,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,100 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Featured Stories

