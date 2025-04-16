Lowe’s Companies’ (LOW) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $305.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.74.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

LOW opened at $220.46 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $206.39 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.76. The firm has a market cap of $123.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,877,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 45,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,334,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,714 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.