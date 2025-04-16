Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,948 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.91, for a total value of $1,557,092.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,169,521.84. This represents a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Wednesday, April 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.56, for a total transaction of $1,554,310.88.

On Friday, April 4th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,449.44.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.68, for a total transaction of $1,769,860.64.

On Monday, March 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $1,666,934.04.

On Friday, March 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.63, for a total value of $1,721,775.24.

On Thursday, March 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $1,803,639.64.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,921.20.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total transaction of $1,808,567.40.

On Thursday, March 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.69, for a total transaction of $2,064,016.12.

On Thursday, February 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.51, for a total transaction of $2,364,609.48.

Atlassian Price Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $207.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.83. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TEAM shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $365.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEAM

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 372.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.