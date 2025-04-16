Paramount Group’s (PGRE) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.25 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Paramount Group

Paramount Group Stock Performance

Shares of PGRE opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.69. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.41 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 751,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,019.80. This trade represents a 1.35 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paramount Group by 806.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.