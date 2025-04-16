Dylan C. Smith Sells 13,000 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $386,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,463,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,508,623.72. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE BOX opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.96.
BOX announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on BOX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.
Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.
