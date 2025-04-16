Dylan C. Smith Sells 13,000 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $386,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,463,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,508,623.72. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE BOX opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.96.

BOX announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in BOX by 332.5% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 519.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 715.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in BOX by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on BOX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

