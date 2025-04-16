Top Lithium Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 13th

Exxon Mobil, Rio Tinto Group, Albemarle, SolarEdge Technologies, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, Enovix, and Eos Energy Enterprises are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares in companies that mine, produce, or explore for lithium, a key element used in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and energy storage systems. As the demand for clean energy and electric vehicles grows, these stocks are increasingly attractive to investors looking to capitalize on the expanding role of lithium in modern technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.05. The company had a trading volume of 22,869,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,005,429. The company has a market capitalization of $445.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.83. 3,931,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,886,640. The stock has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average is $62.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $51.67 and a 12 month high of $74.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIO

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of ALB stock traded up $1.90 on Friday, reaching $56.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,357,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,932. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.57. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $49.43 and a 1 year high of $137.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALB

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $12.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,564,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,045. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.48. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $750.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEDG

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

Shares of NYSE:SQM traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.99. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $31.27 and a 12 month high of $51.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQM

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,625,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,239,809. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. Enovix has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $18.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENVX

Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

NASDAQ:EOSE traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.23. 7,579,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,408,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.01. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $6.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EOSE

Featured Stories