Short Interest in Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Declines By 98.8%

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the March 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Celtic Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CLTFF stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08. Celtic has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $2.86.

Celtic Company Profile

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

