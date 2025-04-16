Short Interest in Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Declines By 98.8%

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the March 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Celtic Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of CLTFF stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08. Celtic has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $2.86.
Celtic Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Celtic
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.