Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Burford Capital Call Options (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 3,009 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 527% compared to the typical daily volume of 480 call options.

Burford Capital Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Burford Capital stock opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. Burford Capital has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 15.75, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.62). Burford Capital had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 34.81%. The firm had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Burford Capital will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burford Capital Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

In other news, President Aviva O. Will sold 7,500 shares of Burford Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $109,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 310,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,403.19. The trade was a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Bogart sold 90,000 shares of Burford Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $1,314,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,606,422.85. The trade was a 16.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,305. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burford Capital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $5,878,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 24.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,946,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,076,000 after purchasing an additional 582,514 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in Burford Capital by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Burford Capital by 12.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 279,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 30,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emeth Value Capital LLC acquired a new position in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,980,000.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

