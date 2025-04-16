MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,358,000 shares, an increase of 56,042.9% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 855,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

MISUMI Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS MSSMY opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. MISUMI Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03.

About MISUMI Group

MISUMI Group Inc engages in the factory automation and die components businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: FA Business, Die Components Business, and VONA Business. It offers mechanical components, including shafts, timing pulleys, linear bushings, and flat belt conveyors; and locator devices and measurement equipment, such as automatic stage units, actuators, optical measurement devices, and optical waveguide alignment products.

