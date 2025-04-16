Rightmove (LON:RMV) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 748.60 ($9.91) and last traded at GBX 744.60 ($9.85), with a volume of 5768874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 731.40 ($9.68).

A number of research firms have issued reports on RMV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 630 ($8.34) to GBX 750 ($9.93) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of £5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 679.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 653.86.

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 12.80 ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Rightmove had a return on equity of 293.54% and a net margin of 52.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rightmove plc will post 30.2327791 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share. This is an increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.70. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

