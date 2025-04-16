Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 104817960 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Plug Power from $1.40 to $1.10 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $1.80 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.29.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLUG

Plug Power Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Plug Power by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,398,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 265,514 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $146,465,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 879,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 152,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,438,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,114 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plug Power

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.