Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Shares Up 12.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Free Report) rose 12.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 28.60 ($0.38). Approximately 197,077 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 708,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.34).

Mercia Asset Management Stock Up 12.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £125.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 28.22.

Get Mercia Asset Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Mercia Asset Management

In other news, insider Martin James Glanfield purchased 129,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £34,998.48 ($46,318.79). 27.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mercia Asset Management

Mercia is a proactive, specialist asset manager focused on supporting regional SMEs to achieve their growth aspirations. Mercia provides capital across its four asset classes of balance sheet, venture, private equity and debt capital; the Group’s ‘Complete Capital Solution’. The Group initially nurtures businesses via its third-party funds under management then, over time, Mercia can provide further funding to the most promising companies by deploying direct investment follow-on capital from its own balance sheet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercia Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercia Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.