Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,266 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,091,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,224,507,000 after buying an additional 828,019 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in Ryanair by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,593,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,215,000 after acquiring an additional 587,023 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Ryanair by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 3,980,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,525,000 after acquiring an additional 225,098 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Ryanair by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,804,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,850,000 after acquiring an additional 209,424 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 145.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,779,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,230 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $36.96 and a 12-month high of $57.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average of $44.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Ryanair had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 12.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RYAAY. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

