Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases New Shares in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Point Financial LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fiduciary Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 36.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Denison Mines in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Denison Mines Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -127.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

