30,851 Shares in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dudley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in Tilray by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.88. Tilray Inc has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $2.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.38 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tilray from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tilray from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

