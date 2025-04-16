Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 7,500 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Camden National were worth $12,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Camden National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Camden National by 18,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Camden National during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Camden National in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Camden National by 2,615.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden National alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Camden National in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Camden National from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Camden National Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.06. Camden National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.07. The company has a market capitalization of $630.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Camden National had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.41%.

Camden National Profile

(Free Report)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.