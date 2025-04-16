Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 14,900 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 362,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $13,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.35. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $47.78.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

