Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 922,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 54,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $12,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SOHU. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Sohu.com during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Sohu.com by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Sohu.com Stock Down 2.6 %

Sohu.com stock opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $263.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42. Sohu.com Limited has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $17.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The information services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $134.68 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sohu.com

About Sohu.com

(Free Report)

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.