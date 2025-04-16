Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 366,667 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,073,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366,667 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $12,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XPEV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in XPeng by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 1,215.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in XPeng by 1,703.3% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Nomura raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Daiwa America downgraded XPeng from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on XPeng from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $27.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average of $15.35.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.11 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

