Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $12.84 Million Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 277,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,893 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $12,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $501,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 238.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after buying an additional 135,283 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average is $46.08. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $46.55.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.