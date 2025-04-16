Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $12.02 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 64,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,019,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.76.

Shares of TXN opened at $151.18 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $220.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.01 and its 200-day moving average is $190.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.82%.

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $19,175,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,872,804.41. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

