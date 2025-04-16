Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 657,253 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,407,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 657,253 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $11,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Novavax by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,726,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,439,000 after acquiring an additional 296,181 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 11,148,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Novavax by 26.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,687,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,099,000 after buying an additional 1,621,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novavax by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,415,000 after buying an additional 155,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,365,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after buying an additional 39,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 3.15. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $23.86.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $88.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVAX. TD Cowen raised Novavax to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

