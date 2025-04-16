Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $11.62 Million Stock Position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 255.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $11,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,759,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,930,000 after buying an additional 56,026 shares during the period. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,319,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,379,000 after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

LLYVK opened at $68.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.64 and a 200-day moving average of $67.37. Liberty Live Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Liberty Live Group Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

