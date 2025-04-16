Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 146.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,906 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $11,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 106,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,836,000 after purchasing an additional 14,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of AUB stock opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.80. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $44.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.39%.

Several research firms recently commented on AUB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

