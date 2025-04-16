KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KLIP) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KLIP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 26,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

KLIP opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.94 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.37.

KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.6709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

(Free Report)

The KraneShares Trust – KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (KLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund is a fund-of-fund that tracks an index of China-based internet stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on the full amount of the portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KLIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares China Internet and Covered Call Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.