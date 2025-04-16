Advisory Services Network LLC Has $622,000 Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,241,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,257,000 after buying an additional 268,328 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,843,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,041,000 after purchasing an additional 533,657 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,461,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,459,000 after purchasing an additional 98,442 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $102,598,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hormel Foods by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,926,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,810,000 after buying an additional 1,175,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.31. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.67%.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,835.20. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

