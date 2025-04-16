Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Stake in Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMA)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMA – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.06% of Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVMA. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVMA opened at $56.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.06. Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $62.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.67.

The Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (AVMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, asset allocation fund-of-funds that invests with moderate risk in a broad basket of equity and fixed income ETFs. AVMA was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by American Century Investments.

