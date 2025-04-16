ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) versus Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Head to Head Comparison

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.3% of Avinger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.8% of Avinger shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Avinger and ClearPoint Neuro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger -261.06% -5,527.11% -123.25% ClearPoint Neuro -59.64% -62.10% -38.39%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger 0 0 0 0 0.00 ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Avinger and ClearPoint Neuro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ClearPoint Neuro has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 112.22%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than Avinger.

Risk and Volatility

Avinger has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avinger and ClearPoint Neuro”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger $7.26 million 0.22 -$18.32 million ($11.06) -0.04 ClearPoint Neuro $31.39 million 10.37 -$22.09 million ($0.70) -16.83

Avinger has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ClearPoint Neuro. ClearPoint Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avinger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ClearPoint Neuro beats Avinger on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. Its lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles; the Ocelot and Tigereye family of devices, which are designed to allow physicians to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. The company is also developing IMAGE-BTK for the treatment of PAD lesions below-the-knee. It markets and sells its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain. It has license and collaboration agreement with Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB; license and research agreement with Koninklijke Philips N.V., UCB Biopharma SRL, and University of California and San Francisco; and development and license agreement with NE Scientific, LLC. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

