Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.67.

RHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RHP

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $84.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $121.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $647.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.01 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 104.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.54 per share, for a total transaction of $802,851.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 832,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,178,640.40. This trade represents a 1.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $45,895.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,555.25. The trade was a 15.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 175.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 158.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $1,479,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 59,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Get Free Report

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.