89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.56.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETNB. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of 89bio in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 89bio
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in 89bio by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 43,384 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth about $1,897,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 228.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 149,479 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 89bio by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 160,356 shares in the last quarter.
89bio Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $6.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $883.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.25. 89bio has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $11.84.
89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.42). As a group, equities analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About 89bio
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.
