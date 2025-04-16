Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Price Performance
Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.47. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.74.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Minerals
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.