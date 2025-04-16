StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Global Cord Blood Stock Performance
Shares of CO opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. Global Cord Blood has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $79.01 million, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18.
Global Cord Blood Company Profile
