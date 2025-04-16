Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CCJ. Stifel Canada raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Cameco in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Glj Research upped their price target on shares of Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.03.

Shares of CCJ opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 145.74 and a beta of 1.04. Cameco has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.90.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 6.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Cameco by 4.7% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 31,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 465.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 13,509 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

