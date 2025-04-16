Mizuho Cuts BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $53.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BILL has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BILL from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on BILL from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.39.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. BILL has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $100.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.74. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,221.30, a PEG ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that BILL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 5,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,611,000 after buying an additional 3,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in BILL by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,879,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,906,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BILL by 828.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,301,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,610,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,421,000 after purchasing an additional 852,863 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

