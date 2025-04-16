Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 127.8% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

OXLCP stock opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.09. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $24.40.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1302 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

