M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI) Short Interest Update

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 131.0% from the March 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in M-tron Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of M-tron Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in M-tron Industries by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in M-tron Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in M-tron Industries during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. 23.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M-tron Industries Price Performance

M-tron Industries stock opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.57 million, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. M-tron Industries has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $51.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average is $49.14.

M-tron Industries Company Profile

M-tron Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

