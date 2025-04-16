Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and traded as low as $2.15. Premier Oil shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 2,624 shares trading hands.

Premier Oil Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.11.

Premier Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.