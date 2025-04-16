Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Stock Price Up 16.8% – What’s Next?

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 16.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.88 and last traded at C$10.82. 404,363 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 392% from the average session volume of 82,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Neo Performance Materials Stock Up 16.8 %

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of C$316.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

