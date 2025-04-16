Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Up 126.7% in March

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 126.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Burberry Group Stock Performance

Burberry Group stock opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $15.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Burberry Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

