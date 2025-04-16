De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Shares Up 17.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Free Report) rose 17.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 133 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 131.57 ($1.74). Approximately 51,964,477 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,925% from the average daily volume of 1,290,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.48).
De La Rue Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,110.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £248.78 million, a P/E ratio of -12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 118.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 108.39.
About De La Rue
