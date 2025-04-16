Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and traded as low as $8.43. Stora Enso Oyj shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 276,827 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Stora Enso Oyj Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Stora Enso Oyj had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.10. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.50%.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

