UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,730,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 378,373 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in UGI were worth $48,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UGI. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UGI news, insider Michael Sharp purchased 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,039.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,039.80. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UGI Price Performance

NYSE:UGI opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

